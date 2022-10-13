Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Favorite Course Pick

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

It's no secret that Tiger Woods is a big fan of St. Andrews.

In fact, when asked to name his favorite course, the all-time great golf icon named the Scottish golf haven as his favorite course in the world.

The Q&A took place during a clinic at the 11th Tiger Woods Invitational at Pebble Beach.

"Favorite course that I've been on is St. Andrews. That's my favorite course of all time," Woods said. "The neat thing about it that people don't realize is the course was designed to play backwards... That's one of my goals."

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this answer.

"A nice reminder to us amateurs, even the GOAT has unchecked boxes on his golf bucket list.." one fan wrote.

"The goat has spoken," another said.

Even the St. Andrews official Twitter account had something to say.

"Tiger on The Old Course in reverse? I'm sure we can make that happen. Give us a call," the account wrote.

Tiger won two of his three Open Championship trophies at St. Andrews — one in 2000 and one in 2005.