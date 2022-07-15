Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Heartbreaking Admission

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods may not play in another non-major ever again.

Woods looked both tired and somewhat broken during his short appearance at The Open at St. Andrews this week.

He even admitted after missing the cut that it's probably the last time he'll ever play at The Old Course. That's not the only stunning admission he made this Friday.

When asked whether or not he'll attempt to play in non-majors moving forward, Woods had a heartbreaking admission.

"Tiger asked if he’d consider playing more non-majors next year to get sharp. Smiles, laughs, says 'it’s hard just to walk and play 18 holes,'" he said, via Dan Rapaport.



Heartbreaking.

"This man still scored better than 99% of humans on earth despite the injuries. I think what’s sad to me is that if he does not get any better than where he’s at now we won’t see him at events like this the same way we see Daly and others," one fan wrote.

"The fact that he can walk and play 18 holes after that accident is good enough for me," another fan commented.

"He [gave] it his all, maybe even put in too much work pre game time. He’ll be back next year fighting fit," said one fan.

As long as Woods keeps playing in majors, fans will be happy.

But it's difficult not to think about what could have been had he not been involved in his car accident.