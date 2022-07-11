Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Photo

DUBLIN, OH - JUNE 07: Jack Nicklaus waits with Tiger Woods after his one-stroke victory at the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 7, 2009 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It doesn't get much more iconic than Tiger Woods and the "Golden Bear" at St Andrews.

Ahead of the 150th Open, Woods and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus posed for a picture at the storied links.

The golf world reacted to the photo of the all-time greats across social media.

"The two best ever," one user replied.

"It just simply does not get any better than this," tweeted Jay Coffin.

"Is he stepping on Jack’s foot?" asked CNBC's Jay Yarow.

"Doesn’t get much more iconic than this," said Mark McDonnell. "Looking forward to a very special week at [St Andrews]."

"Now THAT is a picture," commented Trey Wingo.

"Class."

"Can’t buy this!!!!!" CBS' Brian Coachman tweeted. "Awesome."

Tiger will be looking to add to the pair's combined 155 PGA wins with what would be a truly historic performance this weekend.