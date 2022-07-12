Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Photo

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 13: John Daly and Tiger Woods pose for a photo prior to the past champions dinner before the 139th Open Championship on the Old Course, St Andrews on July 13, 2010 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

The 150th Open at St Andrews is bringing golf's best to Scotland for what's sure to be a memorable tournament.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods and John Daly were spotted together on the practice green prompting Caddie Network to point out:

"These men play the same sport at the highest level. Only in golf."

The golf world reacted to the Woods-Daly photo on social media.

"There are only two types of golfers," one user replied.

"Greatest sport in the world," another replied.

"All the great golfers I met during my time in the industry fit into one of these two personality types," another remarked.

"And one of them is way better," laughed another.

The 2022 British Open gets started Thursday at the home of golf.