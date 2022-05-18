Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, John Daly Story

GRAND BLANC, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: John Daly hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on September 14, 2018 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In a recent interview, Tiger Woods had a very interesting (but maybe not too surprising) story about former rival John Daly.

Speaking to ESPN's Kevin Van Valkenburg, Woods revealed that at the 2007 PGA Championship he asked Daly how much water he was drinking. Daly responded that he didn't drink water, but instead drank "about 13 Diet Cokes."

Tiger Woods claimed victory at that iconic competition, beating Woody Austin by two strokes. Daly, on the other hand, finished 32nd despite hitting a 67 on his first round. So it seems safe to say that the Diet Coke didn't contribute in a significant way.

Nevertheless, golf fans were amazed at John Daly's "feat" in 2007.

John Daly won the 1991 PGA Championship at the age of 25. Over the next few years, he would win several more PGA Tour events before winning The Open Championship in 1995.

Daly and Tiger Woods famously battled at the 2005 WGC-American Express Championship, going into a playoff for the winner. Woods beat Daly in that match after Daly missed a two-foot putt for par.

Daly and Woods will do battle at the PGA Championship this year for the first time since 2019. Given that Daly hasn't made the cut for any major tournament in a decade, it feels safe to say that a rematch isn't in the cards.

