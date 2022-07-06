Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Performance This Week

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

With just over a week to go until the Open Championship, Tiger Woods was back out on the course for his first (somewhat) competitive golf since he withdrew from the PGA Championship.

Woods stepped out on the course for the JP McManus Pro-Am where he struggled on Monday. During the opening round, he shot a 77 and sat well off the lead held by Xander Schauffele, who fired a 64.

He played much better on Tuesday, but still finished over par on the day after shooting a two-over, 74.

While he struggled on the course, most fans were just happy to see Tiger get back out there.

"Great to finally see this guy play up close in person @JPProAm what a great two days it’s remarkable how they pull this all together for charity @TigerWoods the GOAT," one fan said.

However, there are some that think it's time for Tiger to call it a career.

"Tiger is in denial. He is pushing himself too much. You can see he is in pain. You have set the bar high you have nothing else to prove! Health is more important!" one fan said on Twitter.

Woods will have just over a week to find some form before he hops on the course at St. Andrews for the year's final major.