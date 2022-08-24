Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy News

PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: (L-R) Tiger Woods, tournament host, walks with tournament champion, Joaquín Niemann of Chile, after the final round of The Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2022 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

After days of speculation, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy formalized their partnership today with a new PGA Tour-partnered golf venture: TGL.

The new golf league advertises itself as a high-tech golf league featuring 6 teams made of the top PGA TOUR players. It is set to begin play in January 2024.

Per their own tweets, TGL will feature 15 Monday night matches and "first-of-its-kind, tech-infused venues." Woods and McIlroy have already taken to Twitter to share their excitement for the new golf league.

But what does the wider golf world think about the TGL? Based on the early reactions on Twitter, there's a lot of interest.

Some fans are saying that the TGL looks cool, while others think it of it as a way to basically make TopGolf into a professional sport.

Some might consider the new TGL as the PGA's counter to the growing LIV Golf tour. LIV Golf has poached some of the PGA Tour's top talents in an effort to quickly grow their own brand.

TGL is functionally similar even if it operates in a different way. Bringing in teams of "the top PGA Tour golfers" is pretty much exactly what LIV Golf is already doing.

With over a year and a half to prepare for their first action, it's clear that they aren't rushing into this new venture. But it will be very interesting to see just who they recruit for the league.

