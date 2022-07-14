Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Rough Performance Thursday

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It's becoming clearer and clearer that while Tiger Woods can physically compete at a golf major, he's not in a position to contend right now.

Tiger Woods' first few holes were about as rough of a start as he's had in his worst years on the PGA Tour. He went six over par on his first seven holes before ending his front nine with a birdie.

His final score on the front nine was a 41 and included two double bogeys. With the way the field is shaping up right now, he's probably going to need another 6-8 birdies in his final 27 holes to make the cut.

As you can imagine, Tiger Woods fans are understandably concerned. Even the most generous predictions are only getting him so far:

Even if Tiger Woods weren't a year-and-a-half removed from that life-threatening car accident, it shouldn't be a total surprise that he's struggling to keep up.

At 46 years old and with so many surgeries on his body he's bound to hit the ball sooner or later.

Tiger's strong start to the 2022 Masters in Augusta gave many people the idea that he could reclaim his former glory and continue to compete at a high level.

But his withdrawal from the PGA Championship, skipping the U.S. Open and current struggles at St Andrews suggest that his Masters performance was the exception, not the rule.

Will Tiger Woods recover from his current slump?