Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Telling Admission

Tiger Woods in the final round of The Masters on Sunday.AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 15: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th green during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 15, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods plans on playing again, in limited capacity, but it might be a surprise if he competes for major championships.

Woods had a telling admission while speaking to reporters ahead of his tournament on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old golfer referred to his 2019 Masters championships as “that last major.”

Golf fans appreciate the honesty from Woods, even if it’s tough to take.

Listening to Tiger say “I got that last major” gives me all the feels that he’s done. Tough pill to swallow for the greatest competitor most of us have ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

Woods clearly wants to continue playing golf, though he’s admitting that he has bigger priorities right now.

Woods, who suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident in February, continues to rehab from his surgeries. He admitted on Tuesday morning that he’s still in pain.

Woods appears to be in a pretty good headspace, at least. He joked around about having to walk throughout his big house on crutches.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back on the golf course playing at some point in 2022.

