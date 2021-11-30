Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Telling Admission

Legendary golfer Tiger Woods plans on playing again, in limited capacity, but it might be a surprise if he competes for major championships.

Woods had a telling admission while speaking to reporters ahead of his tournament on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old golfer referred to his 2019 Masters championships as “that last major.”

Tiger calls Augusta 2019 “that last major.” Telling comment there. — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) November 30, 2021

Golf fans appreciate the honesty from Woods, even if it’s tough to take.

“Listening to Tiger say “I got that last major” gives me all the feels that he’s done. Tough pill to swallow for the greatest competitor most of us have ever seen,” one fan tweeted.

Tiger says getting "that last major" and "ticking off two more events" after returning from back fusion, makes his future easier to accept. — Golf Central (@GolfCentral) November 30, 2021

Woods clearly wants to continue playing golf, though he’s admitting that he has bigger priorities right now.

Fascinating press conference with @TigerWoods ! What he accomplished in winning the 2019 @TheMasters was remarkable. He continues to push through significant adversity. It’s clear his family and friends now matter more than golf. — Clay Stauffer (@PreacherClay) November 30, 2021

Woods, who suffered serious leg injuries in a car accident in February, continues to rehab from his surgeries. He admitted on Tuesday morning that he’s still in pain.

Reporter: "Are you in any pain sitting there right now?" Tiger: "Yup." Reporter: "What's bothering you right now?" Tiger: "My back hurts and my leg hurts." — LKD (@LukeKerrDineen) November 30, 2021

Woods appears to be in a pretty good headspace, at least. He joked around about having to walk throughout his big house on crutches.

“I didn’t realize how big a house I built until I got on crutches.” – @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/fIbI2Vr1Yx — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) November 30, 2021

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back on the golf course playing at some point in 2022.