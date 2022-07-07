Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Trophy Case News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Patrons cheer as Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking his putt on the 18th green to win during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods currently ranks second on the list of all-time major wins with 15 — trailing only Jack Nicklaus at 18.

With this many major trophies, Tiger must have quite the trophy case.

During a recent interview, the all-time great golfer revealed just how extensive that display really is.

"I have four shelves... Each [major] has their own section," he said, per Golf Digest.

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this stunning admission.

"Can we get a pic??" one fan asked.

"Legendary," another said.

His Masters shelf carries the most weight with five trophies. He has four Wanamaker Trophies (PGA Championship), three Claret Jugs (Open Championship) and three U.S. Open Trophies — rounding out his 15 total major victories.

Tiger will gun for his 16th major win at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews on July 14-17.