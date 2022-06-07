Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods U.S. Open News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods announced he won't be competing at the U.S. Open next weekend.

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," he said. "I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!"

Golf fans love seeing him compete at major championships, but it was clear at Southern Hills that he was ailing.

"He's hurting. Loved seeing him at Southern Hills, but clearly didn't do him any favors," one fan said.

Others aren't too surprised he's skipping the U.S. Open because St. Andrews - the site of this year's Open Championship - is arguably his favorite course.

"It was always St. Andrews," one fan said.

"As predicted, just too short a gap between the PGA and US Open for Tiger Woods. He is desperate to play the Open at St Andrews..he'll be there!" said another fan.

Tiger left the door open for competing in the Open Championship later this summer. Hopefully he can make a full recovery and be ready to compete at one of his favorite courses.