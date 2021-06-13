Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ US Open Decision

Tiger Woods will not be playing major golf anytime soon, as the 15-time major champion continues to recover from the injuries sustained in his car accident in Southern California.

However, the 45-year-old golfer was presented with an opportunity to be a part of the U.S. Open television coverage later this month.

Woods, though, reportedly declined the offer.

“We were all thinking how good that would be, who better, if he couldn’t be there to play it, to voice it and have him a part of the show, but we were rebuffed,” NBC’s Dan Hicks said, according to Golf.com . “He didn’t want to do it, and I totally understand his situation.”

Hicks added: “There is a lot going on in his world right now and there’s also a part of Tiger that doesn’t want to become this, I don’t want to, for lack of a better word, a sideshow at an event where we should be concentrating on what’s happening.”

Woods hasn’t said much about his recovery, though he is making progress. He posted the following photo back in April.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COBhSUNj95S/

Golf fans seem to agree that while it would’ve been fun to see Woods talking about the U.S. Open on television, he is meant to be on the course. We can all wait until that’s possible.

“Tiger belongs on the course playing, not broadcasting. I think he will make the right decision,” one fan tweeted.

“That’s very understandable, relax watch it on TV, and take care of yourself and your family,” another fan added.

“Thats a post golf on the Senior Tour move. Tiger not there yet,” one fan wrote.

Hopefully we’ll get to see Woods competing in the major tournament in 2022.

The 2021 U.S. Open is scheduled to take place from June 17-20 at Torrey Pines.