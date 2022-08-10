Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods Video Game News

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 29: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the fourth green in his match against Patrick Cantlay of the United States during the third round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 29, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last year, 2K Sports scored an ace by locking up a long-term, exclusive deal with Tiger Woods that would also see him act as both an executive producer and consultant for its rising video game golf series.

Now, it looks like that partnership is beginning to bear fruit.

Per TWLegion, Tiger’s involvement in the upcoming game has been "ramping up" and they’ve already begun shooting promotional content with Woods as the title's expected cover athlete.

The golf world reacted to the Tiger video game update on Wednesday.

"Congrats on securing my money," a fan tweeted at 2K.

"And that’s when I'm going to make my return to the PS5," another said.

"LETS GO."

"Now this is dope," a user replied.

"ITS HAPPENING," another commented in all-caps.

Woods was the face of EA Sports long-running series of golf games from 1998 to 2013. He'll attempt to help 2K's titles attain similar success over the coming years.