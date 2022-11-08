Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods' Win On Tuesday

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States walks on the 9th green during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tiger Woods got a big win on Tuesday.

Woods officially won the PGA Player Impact Program (PIP) for the second straight year. Fellow golfer Rory McIlroy finished in second.

He won the award even though he only played nine rounds in three majors. He's set to likely play more next year, even though he's not going to be on the PGA Tour full-time again.

This led to fans being pretty excited for him with his latest win.

"Reports from the AP that Tiger has won the PIP again this year despite only playing a handful of rounds. The PIP is effectively the long overdue Tiger Tax that all tournament pros should have been paying since 1997. The impact he has had on pro golf is unmeasurable," one fan tweeted.

Congratulations to Woods on a well-deserved win!