Golf World Reacts To Tiger's PGA Championship Group

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is going to be in quite the group for the PGA Championship later this week.

Woods has been paired with Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth for the first two rounds of the tournament. It was announced by the official Twitter account for the PGA Championship.

Woods will tee off on Thursday at 9:11 a.m. ET and then Friday at 2:36 p.m. ET.

Woods will try and make the cut at his second straight major after making it at The Masters last month. Many pundits thought he wouldn't make the cut at the tournament, but he was able to defy the odds.

Spieth ended up missing the cut, while McIlroy finished second overall.

The golf world is ecstatic about these three being paired together,

The event will take place from May 19-22 and will be televised on ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN+.