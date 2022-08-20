Golf World Reacts To Tough Will Zalatoris News

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 18: Will Zalatoris of the United States plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images) Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris entered Saturday's round at the BMW Championship just five shots off the lead of Adam Scott.

The 26-year-old star from Wake Forest appeared to tweak his back after a drive on No. 4. The camera crew for NBC caught Zalatoris on the floor trying to shake off the injury.

After trying to tough it out, Zalatoris eventually withdrew from the event. An official statement from the PGA Tour says that Zalatoris withdrew because of his back.

Fans were devastated by the news.

"Went out on his shield, we will never forget last week," one fan said.

"Ugh. Hopeful for a quick return," said another fan looking forward to see if Zalatoris can compete at East Lake.

"Zalatoris entered the week No. 1 in the FedExCup standings and will qualify for next week’s TOUR Championship (currently projected No. 2 in the standings behind Scottie Scheffler)," the PGA Tour said.

Hopefully he can heal quickly and play in the final round of the playoffs.