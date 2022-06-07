Golf World Reacts To U.S. Open's Controversial Decision

OAKMONT, PA - JUNE 19: Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with partner Paulina Gretzky after winning the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club on June 19, 2016 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, the United States Golf Association released an official decision on the 2022 U.S. Open.

As former PGA Tour stars Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson make their move to the LIV Golf series, some wondered if they would be allowed to compete in the U.S. Open. Well, we finally have our answer.

The USGA officially announced that both DJ and Phil will be allowed to compete this year. "Our field criteria were set prior to entries opening earlier this year and it's not appropriate, nor fair to competitors, to chance criteria once established," a portion of the statement read.

It didn't take long for fans to start reacting to the latest news. Not everyone is surprised at the decision.

"No surprise, but the LIV ‘rebels’ will still be permitted to play in Boston next week if already qualified or exempt. As the USGA’s statement says, you can’t proclaim to be ‘open’ but exclude some," one person said.

Others are wondering what will happen next year.

"Makes sense for this year. Curious to see what happens in future years though," one fan said.

For now, the world's best will be allowed to compete in the year's next major - which kicks off in just over a week.

Did the USGA make the right decision?