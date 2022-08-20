Golf World Reacts To Viral Jordan Spieth, Caddie Video
During today's third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Jordan Spieth became the subject of a viral video on social media.
The 29-year-old American golfer found himself with an interesting lie in a fairway bunker on hole No. 5. His caddie, Michael Greller, suggested that he lay up instead of going after the green.
"I feel like it would be a cool Tuesday, Wednesday shot," Greller said.
"I actually think I can do it," Spieth responded. "... This one's on me, alright?"
Despite his pre-shot confidence, Spieth's ball ended up in the water well short of the green.
Take a look at the exchange here:
The golf world took to Twitter to react to this funny player/caddie moment.
"Greller should just walk off the course mid-round," one fan wrote.
"He birdied the two before this and one after this. The Spieth Roller Coaster is never dull," another said.
"There needs be a mic on these two at all times. At least he put this one on himself before he hit it," another added.
Spieth ended up with a double bogey on the hole.
The three-time major champion finished his third round with a 3-over 74, bringing his overall score to 4-under. He currently sits in a tie for 26th, eight shots behind solo leader Patrick Cantalay.