Golf World Reacts To Viral Jordan Spieth, Caddie Video

During today's third round of the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club, Jordan Spieth became the subject of a viral video on social media.

The 29-year-old American golfer found himself with an interesting lie in a fairway bunker on hole No. 5. His caddie, Michael Greller, suggested that he lay up instead of going after the green.

"I feel like it would be a cool Tuesday, Wednesday shot," Greller said.

"I actually think I can do it," Spieth responded. "... This one's on me, alright?"

Despite his pre-shot confidence, Spieth's ball ended up in the water well short of the green.

Take a look at the exchange here:

The golf world took to Twitter to react to this funny player/caddie moment.

"Greller should just walk off the course mid-round," one fan wrote.

"He birdied the two before this and one after this. The Spieth Roller Coaster is never dull," another said.

"There needs be a mic on these two at all times. At least he put this one on himself before he hit it," another added.

Spieth ended up with a double bogey on the hole.

The three-time major champion finished his third round with a 3-over 74, bringing his overall score to 4-under. He currently sits in a tie for 26th, eight shots behind solo leader Patrick Cantalay.