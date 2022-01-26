It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods legendary ace on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. In the third round of the Phoenix Open, Woods aced the par 3 on 16. Making for one of the more memorable moments of his storied career.

Action Network’s GolfBet remembered the iconic moment, one that’s already a quarter century old.

🗓️ 25 years ago today… Tiger Woods' iconic ace at TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RJTGjEH6YI — GolfBet (@GolfBet) January 26, 2022

The golf world had fun looking back at a 22-year-old Tiger in one of his brightest moments.

“Such a clutch shot,” one user tweeted. “Goosebumps.”

Such a clutch shot, goosebumps https://t.co/OeTIadN1sW — Go Fore Golf (@GoForeGolf1) January 26, 2022

“Golf in the early 2000’s was such an incredible time, there will never be another Tiger” another said.

Golf in the early 2000’s was such an incredible time, there will never be another Tiger https://t.co/SjlueIUYWx — Kyle Alexander Coons (@TomDrody) January 26, 2022

“Where has time gone!” asked another fan. “Remember watching it live!”

Where has time gone ! Remember watching it live ! 😬 https://t.co/deHbpdRdgQ — Tony Flanagan (@3_putt_flan) January 26, 2022

“How sweet it is!” replied writer Goldie Taylor.

How sweet it is! https://t.co/bLlWAA1pEw — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) January 26, 2022

“This is one of my favorite moments in sports,” another user commented.

this is one of my favorite moments in sports https://t.co/JCrkOuach9 — Cody (@itsfreeland) January 26, 2022

Tiger Woods won his first Masters and Player of the Year award that same year. From this point he’d go on to win 10 more Player of the Year honors and 14 more majors. Becoming the legend that we know and love today.

We’re fortunate to still have him with us. Hopefully we see him return to the course this year and create more moments like this.