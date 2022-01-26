The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Golf World Reacts To Viral Tiger Woods Highlight

Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

It’s been 25 years since Tiger Woods legendary ace on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale. In the third round of the Phoenix Open, Woods aced the par 3 on 16. Making for one of the more memorable moments of his storied career.

Action Network’s GolfBet remembered the iconic moment, one that’s already a quarter century old.

The golf world had fun looking back at a 22-year-old Tiger in one of his brightest moments.

“Such a clutch shot,” one user tweeted. “Goosebumps.”

“Golf in the early 2000’s was such an incredible time, there will never be another Tiger” another said.

“Where has time gone!” asked another fan. “Remember watching it live!”

“How sweet it is!” replied writer Goldie Taylor.

“This is one of my favorite moments in sports,” another user commented.

Tiger Woods won his first Masters and Player of the Year award that same year. From this point he’d go on to win 10 more Player of the Year honors and 14 more majors. Becoming the legend that we know and love today.

We’re fortunate to still have him with us. Hopefully we see him return to the course this year and create more moments like this.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.