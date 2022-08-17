Golf World Reacts To What Rory McIlroy Said About Tiger Woods

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 09: Tiger Woods of the United States walks with Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during the first round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 9, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Age, injuries and all, the Tiger Woods Effect is still very real.

At Tuesday's meeting in opposition to LIV Golf, Rory McIlroy was asked: "Did Tiger take a leadership position or was he just one of the guys talking when you guys all met?"

To which the world's third-ranked golfer replied: "I think it's pretty apparent that whenever we all get in the room there's an alpha in there, and it's not me."

The golf world reacted to Rory's Tiger comments on social media.

Tiger has been a strong opponent of LIV, reportedly turning down a nearly $800 million offer to join the Saudi-backed league.