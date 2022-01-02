Golf World Reacts To What Tiger Woods Told His Son

Tiger Woods wants to keep the game of golf fun and relaxing for his 12-year-old son, Charlie Woods.

However, the 15-time major champion has some strict advice for his son when it comes to the golf course, as well.

“I said, ‘Son, I don’t care how mad you get. Your head could blow off for all I care just as long as you’re 100 percent committed to the next shot,” Woods said, per Golf Digest. “That’s all that matters. That next shot should be the most important shot in your life. It should be more important than breathing.”

Hey, if it’s worked for Tiger, it should work for Charlie.

Golf fans have taken to social media to react.

“Tiger: “I don’t put a lot of pressure on Charlie.” Also Tiger: “your next shot is more important than breathing,'” one fan joked.

“Now what does John Daly say to his son?” one fan added.

“Love this! Never whine about the past. #FocusOnTheNextShot,” another fan wrote on Instagram.

“Needed this info earlier today whilst only hitting 6 points stableford on my back 9,” another fan joked.

Charlie Woods appears to be enjoying the game as much as his father does, so whatever Tiger Woods is saying, it’s working.