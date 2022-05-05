Golf World Reacts To Wild Phil Mickelson Gambling News
In the latest excerpt of his upcoming book, author Alan Shipnuck wrote that Phil Mickelson suffered a staggering amount of gambling losses.
"Federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million from 2010 to 2014," ESPN wrote.
"In the most recent excerpt on the $40 million in gambling losses, Shipnuck wrote that government auditors investigated Mickelson's finances over four years from 2010 to 2014," the Worldwide Leader said. "The author cited a source with direct access to the documents."
Fans were stunned by the news.
"Holy crap," sports writer Mike Freeman said.
Others just couldn't believe the amount of money Mickelson lost.
"$40M in 4 years???" one fan questioned.
Others couldn't help but make a joke at Mickelson's expense - even if those jokes were somewhat awful.
"Phil Mickelson’s nickname is 'Lefty' because he’s always left money on the table," one fan joked.
Mickelson has made nearly $100 million on the golf course during his career. That doesn't take into account his endorsement deals either.
Now he's set to become a part of the new Saudi-backed golf league. According to a report from ESPN, Mickelson has received $30 million up front from the league.