Golf World Reacts To Wild Phil Mickelson Gambling News

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 15: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the second tee during the second round of The PLAYERS Championship on The Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2019 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

In the latest excerpt of his upcoming book, author Alan Shipnuck wrote that Phil Mickelson suffered a staggering amount of gambling losses.

"Federal auditors investigating Phil Mickelson's role in an insider trading scheme found his gambling losses totaled more than $40 million from 2010 to 2014," ESPN wrote.

"In the most recent excerpt on the $40 million in gambling losses, Shipnuck wrote that government auditors investigated Mickelson's finances over four years from 2010 to 2014," the Worldwide Leader said. "The author cited a source with direct access to the documents."

Fans were stunned by the news.

"Holy crap," sports writer Mike Freeman said.

Others just couldn't believe the amount of money Mickelson lost.

"$40M in 4 years???" one fan questioned.

Others couldn't help but make a joke at Mickelson's expense - even if those jokes were somewhat awful.

"Phil Mickelson’s nickname is 'Lefty' because he’s always left money on the table," one fan joked.

Mickelson has made nearly $100 million on the golf course during his career. That doesn't take into account his endorsement deals either.

Now he's set to become a part of the new Saudi-backed golf league. According to a report from ESPN, Mickelson has received $30 million up front from the league.