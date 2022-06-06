Golf World Reacts To Wild Phil Mickelson Salary News

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on from the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson got a boatload of cash to play in the LIV Tour starting this week.

He was officially listed in the field for the inaugural event in London and his contract is worth around $200 million, per Brentley Romine of NBC Sports.

The golf world is flabbergasted that Mickelson got that kind of cash.

This week's event will take place in London at the Centurion Golf Club. Mickelson will be joined by the likes of Kevin Na, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia when it starts on Thursday.

Mickelson also seems pretty excited about this opportunity, based on a statement he put out on Monday afternoon.

He apologized to his fans and explained that he stepped away from the sport so that he could focus on himself. He's ready to come back to the sport that he's played for over three decades.

We'll have to see how he does as he starts this new venture.