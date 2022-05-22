Golf World Speculating About Tiger Woods' Next Tournament

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the 18th hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

After a tough third round of the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods was forced to bow out of the tournament due to his body failing him.

Perhaps no golfer has been through as much, physically, as Tiger Woods. And after Thursday's opening match, the 15-time major champion opened up about how his leg was holding up.

I just can’t load it. Loading hurts. Pressing off it hurts. Walking hurts. Twisting hurts. ... [smiles] It's just golf. If I don't do that, I'll be OK.

After Tiger chose to withdraw, the golf world began to speculate about when we'll see the 46-year-old next.

"Sad, but at the same time watching him today just hurts man," one user tweeted. "I love his determination and effort he puts in, but this is the right call. Heal up, hope he can be back next month for the US Open. Might be in July at the Open Championship at St Andrews. Anyways keep fighting Tiger!"

"Tiger withdraws, and now next month’s US Open in Brookline might not have golf’s two biggest stars," said the Boston Globe's Ben Volin.

"Love this," another said of Tiger's decision. "Literally no need for him to continue. He most likely wont play the US Open. So rest up for St Andrew’s. He’s won there, it’s flat, and when it’s tough it’s requires creative shots (Tiger’s specialty). Place your bets now."

What Tiger Woods is attempting to do is simply remarkable. Hopefully, he's able to give his leg the rest it needs as he decides when to return.