Gonzaga Basketball Star Could’ve Played Major College Football

Starting at point guard for the dominant Gonzaga Bulldogs this season, Jalen Suggs has become a household name in the game of college basketball.

But, before he gained national recognition as a true freshman in Spokane, Suggs had already reached the pinnacle of notoriety in his home state. As an outstanding two-sport athlete, the Minneapolis native became the first athlete to earn simultaneous Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball honors in Minnesota.

In addition to his highly-touted college-hoops recruiting ranking, Suggs received offers from some of the top football programs in the country. According to 247Sports composite rankings, the Minnehaha Academy quarterback was a three-star recruit and No. 15 dual-threat QB option in the 2020 class.

Suggs received official offers from Georgia, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Nebraska and many other Power Five programs.

Jalen Suggs is in the Sweet 16, but his high school football highlights are 🔥pic.twitter.com/oF0BRyFnFt — BroBible (@BroBible) March 28, 2021

One story in particular from the 2018 Minnesota football state championship game perfectly describes Suggs’ athletic versatility.

Taking a shotgun snap on the 11-yard line, the dynamic QB ran full speed toward the sideline before tossing a cross-body lob pass to the end zone for his tight end.

“It’s the most amazing throw,” Minnehaha Academy head coach Chris Goodwin said, per 247Sports. “I can’t even believe it when I see it now.”

On the following drive, Suggs took the field as a free safety on the defensive side of the ball. Sealing the win for his team, the combo player intercepted the opposing quarterback and ran the ball back 97 yards for a touchdown.

With the success he’s seen as a basketball player in his career already, Suggs clearly made a solid decision.

Averaging 14.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Zags, the freshman PG and his team have absolutely dominated the competition in 2020-21. Including their Elite Eight victory earlier this week, the Bulldogs have now claimed 27 double-digit victories in a row.

If Gonzaga can notch two more victories (starting with its Final Four matchup with UCLA tonight), this squad will go down in history as one of the few teams ever to complete an undefeated season in Division 1 history.

Whether the Zags claim a title or not, Suggs is set to be a top-five pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.