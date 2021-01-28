2 Teams Are Already Seen As Locks For The Final Four

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is more than a month away, and few sporting events are as unpredictable as March Madness.

However, two teams appear to be way out in front when it comes to national title contention this season.

At this point in the 2020-21 men’s college basketball season, two teams are viewed as near-locks to reach the Final Four: Gonzaga and Baylor.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the country at 15-0 on the season. The Bulldogs have one of the most-complete teams in America, led by potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Jalen Suggs.

Baylor, meanwhile, is also undefeated. The Bears are 14-0 on the season and will improve to 15-0 with a win over Kansas State on Wednesday evening.

Nothing in the NCAA Tournament is guaranteed, but it would be very surprising to see either Gonzaga or Baylor go down early this season.

The 2021 Final Four in Indianapolis: Gonzaga

Baylor

________

________ — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2021

Much of the college basketball world would probably take Gonzaga and Baylor over the field when it comes to the eventual national champion. With how unpredictable the single-elimination tournament is, that says a lot.

Who are you picking to reach the Final Four at this point in the year?