The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

2 Teams Are Already Seen As Locks For The Final Four

michigan state and texas tech at halftime of the final fourMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 06: A general view during the 2019 NCAA Final Four semifinal between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Michigan State Spartans at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 6, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is more than a month away, and few sporting events are as unpredictable as March Madness.

However, two teams appear to be way out in front when it comes to national title contention this season.

At this point in the 2020-21 men’s college basketball season, two teams are viewed as near-locks to reach the Final Four: Gonzaga and Baylor.

Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 in the country at 15-0 on the season. The Bulldogs have one of the most-complete teams in America, led by potential No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick Jalen Suggs.

Baylor, meanwhile, is also undefeated. The Bears are 14-0 on the season and will improve to 15-0 with a win over Kansas State on Wednesday evening.

Nothing in the NCAA Tournament is guaranteed, but it would be very surprising to see either Gonzaga or Baylor go down early this season.

Much of the college basketball world would probably take Gonzaga and Baylor over the field when it comes to the eventual national champion. With how unpredictable the single-elimination tournament is, that says a lot.

Who are you picking to reach the Final Four at this point in the year?


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.