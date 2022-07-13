Goran Dragic Reveals What Playing With Kyrie, Durant Was Like

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Goran Dragic #9 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

There are many positives to playing with all-time talents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but that wasn't necessarily Goran Dragic's experience during his time in Brooklyn.

Back in April, the veteran point guard admitted how difficult it was to play with the Nets. And on Wednesday, Dragic reiterated some of those comments.

Saying, it was "quite hard" to play with KD and Kyrie, "because it wasn’t about the team, but more about individual performances.”

The one-time All-Star isn't a stranger to playing with outstanding players over the course of his NBA career. But, playing with two very skilled creators can sometimes disrupt the flow for other players.

Dragic admitted that he initially wanted to sign with Chicago instead of Brooklyn, but "circumstances changed."

Now the Slovenian guard has found a way to the Bulls, signing with the team July 3.