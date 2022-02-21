The Spun

Goran Dragic To The Nets: NBA World Reacts

NBA stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving take the court for the Brooklyn Nets.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Kevin Durant #7 and Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets look on with the referee during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Barclays Center on December 13, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Nets are adding another backcourt playmaker to their roster. On Monday, NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news.

“Just in,” Charania tweeted. “Goran Dragic is signing with the Brooklyn Nets.”

The move got plenty of reaction from the basketball sector of social media.

“Dragic pretending to be interested in Milwaukee just to screw us is peak Dragic,” tweeted a Bucks fan. “Have fun in the play in tournament.”

“The Nets will have to clear a roster spot for this signing,” added basketball writer Harrison Grimm. “My guess is it would be one of Jevon Carter, James Johnson, or Nic Claxton.”

“Steve Nash gets the credit for this one,” tweeted a Nets fan.

“At least its not the Lakers,” another user replied. “Small victories.”

“Not the team that I was expecting for Dragic but his versatility in terms of playing on/off the ball should allow him to fit in just fine,” commented Lakers Nation host Trevor Lane.

By far the best buyout guy on the market,” another said. “This is a great addition for the Nets.”

