Grady Jarrett Sounds Off Tuesday: NFL Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Grady Jarrett made sure to let his voice be heard on Tuesday morning.

The Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle was involved in a controversial roughing the passer call this past Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jarrett sacked Tom Brady like any other pass rusher would but was penalized for "unnecessarily throwing the quarterback to the ground."

This gave the Bucs an automatic first down, which allowed them to run out the clock. Had the penalty not been called, the Falcons would've gotten the ball back with a chance to win the game.

Jarrett didn't speak to the media about the play directly after the game since he was likely super upset, but that changed on Tuesday morning when he made an appearance on 680-AM The Fan out of Atlanta.

"I’m not saying that lost us the game. I’m saying all we wanted was an opportunity that we as a whole team, staff, and organization earned in that moment, you know. That’s unfortunate that it had to go down like that," Jarrett said.

Falcons fans think this was a perfect explanation from Jarrett.

Jarrett & the Falcons will have to shake this loss off quickly since they're set to take on the San Francisco 49ers this coming Sunday.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.