Grambling State Legend Doug Williams Reacts To Art Briles Hire

“I’m not a fan at all,” Williams said of the Briles hire. “I’m very, very disappointed in Grambling, I really am.…I talked to the A.D. a couple times. They knew where I stood, but they did it and if that’s what they want to do, that’s fine. I’m out.”

When asked if Williams will continue to support Grambling State he gave a resounding “no.”

“Oh, no. I can’t do that. No, no, no. If I support them, I condone it,” Williams continued.

Williams continued: "I know "Shack" (James Harris) is not a fan and I'm not a fan at all. I can't condone it myself." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 24, 2022

There’s no doubt Art Briles is a great football coach, but that doesn’t excuse his past.

Briles has been heavily scrutinized for how he and his staff handled accusations of sexual assault when he was head coach at Baylor.

An investigation back in 2016 found 17 women reported sexual assault or violence, which involved 19 Baylor football players, between 2011 and 2016. Briles was reportedly made known of those allegations, but failed to act on them. He was later fired.