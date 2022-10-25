Grandfather Killed In Tragic Accident At High School Football Game

A Tennessee high school football game last weekend was marred by a horrific deadly accident.

A 55-year-old grandfather and experienced skydiver fell to his death during a pregame ceremony before Friday night's game between David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School, according to reports.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away," the Washington County School district said in a statement. "We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers as they deal with the loss of a beloved husband, father, and grandfather," the statement adds.

The victim's name was withheld from reports, but his family has confirmed him to be Richard Sheffield.

There will be a celebration of Sheffield's life this Thursday in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.