Grandfather Of The No. 1 Recruit Hired By Major Program

LOUISVILLE, KY - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of the Louisville Cardinals game against the Miami Redhawks at KFC YUM! Center on November 18, 2012 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Milt Wagner has been hired by an ACC program.

Wagner is officially in the Louisville directory as Director of Player Development for the men's basketball program, per Jeff Borzello.

He's the grandfather of DJ Wagner who's the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.

He played with new head coach Kenny Payne on Louisville’s 1986 National Championship team before being drafted by the Dallas Mavericks.

His grandson has serious interest from both Louisville and Kentucky and even has crystal ball predictions for both schools on his 247Sports page.

The latest ones came in last month when four 247Sports experts put in crystal balls for him to land with Louisville. Wagner will now have even more of a reason to commit there since his grandfather works with the program.

This would be a massive pickup for the Cardinals after they finished with a 13-19 overall record this past season.

Right now, there's no set date for when he'll announce his commitment.