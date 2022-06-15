Grant Hill Reveals The 1 Other School He Almost Played For

BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 15: ESPN Analyst, Grant Hill smiles before the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets during Round 2, Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs on June 15, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

What would Duke's legacy be if the Blue Devils never got the ball rolling with back-to-back championships in the early 90s? Well, we'd know if Hall of Famer Grant Hill had chosen to go a different route.

Appearing on the "Rich Eisen Show," Hill detailed just how close he was to becoming a Michigan Wolverine.

[I] actually made a visit to the University of Michigan the week, the weekend after they won the Final Four. I was a junior in high school, and... when I made my visit to Duke later that year, at the beginning of my senior year, I was supposed to go up to Michigan, and that was the weekend that Michigan played Notre Dame [in football].

And so my dad wanted me to wait one more week before I made a decision, so he could go and be on the sidelines with Bo [Schembechler] at the Michigan game. And I think I broke his heart by saying no, I'm ready to commit to Duke right now.

Imagine a world where Grant Hill, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard and Jalen Rose played together in those baggy shorts and black socks... legendary.

Ultimately, that's not what happened though. And it seemingly worked out for all parties involved.

Hill ended up choosing Coach K and the Blue Devils where he starred next to Christian Laettner and Bobby Hurley, winning two national championships and going to become the third pick in the 1994 NBA Draft.