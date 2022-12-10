Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies At World Cup In Qatar

Sports Illustrated.

Grant Wahl, a longtime soccer journalist who was covering the World Cup in Qatar, has died at the age of 48.

The longtime sportswriter reportedly died while covering the World Cup in Qatar on Friday. He was reportedly covering the two quarterfinal games on Friday, between Brazil and Croatia and Argentina and the Netherlands.

U.S. Soccer has confirmed Wahl's tragic passing.

"The entire U.S. Soccer community is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl," a statement from the U.S. Soccer official Twitter account reads.

NPR has confirmed Wahl's passing, as well.

"NPR can confirm the death of longtime soccer sportswriter Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl). He died today in Doha, Qatar while covering the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal. Story to come," Russell Lewis tweeted.

Wahl was an extremely powerful and important voice in the soccer community. Earlier in the World Cup, Wahl went viral for wearing a rainbow-themed shirt, initially getting denied by security when trying to enter the stadium.

The longtime sportswriter never shied away from speaking out, even in tough circumstances.

Our thoughts are certainly with Wahl's friends and family members during this tragic time on Friday evening. May Grant Wahl rest in peace.