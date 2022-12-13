Grant Wahl's Brother Shares New Details On His Death

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Co-founder of Kicking + Screening Greg Lalas (Center - L), Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl (Center - R) and guests join Budweiser, official beer of the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil, for the 2014 Kicking + Screening Soccer Film Festival New York on April 8, 2014 in New York City. This years festival boasts 11 films from eight countries, including the theatrical world premieres of two films from Budweisers Rise As One documentary series, which will air on FOX in more than 80 countries worldwide. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Budweiser) Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Shortly after soccer journalist Grant Wahl passed away on Friday, his brother Eric said in a video that he suspects foul play.

“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” Eric Wahl said. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

On Tuesday, Wahl changed his stance. He also apologized for his previous comments.

"I regret the video,” Wahl said. “I was in shock, and I just had limited information to go on.

"I’m especially sorry to any people in the Muslim world that I offended. It was never my intention."

In a statement on Twitter, Wahl said the family will share the cause of death at a later time.

"The family will release a statement as to cause of death soon," he wrote. "I no longer suspect foul play. It was not [pulmonary embolism]."

Wahl's body was repatriated to the United States on Monday.