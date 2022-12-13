Grant Wahl's Brother Shares New Details On His Death
Shortly after soccer journalist Grant Wahl passed away on Friday, his brother Eric said in a video that he suspects foul play.
“My name is Eric Wahl. I live in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I’m gay,” Eric Wahl said. “I’m the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup. My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”
On Tuesday, Wahl changed his stance. He also apologized for his previous comments.
"I regret the video,” Wahl said. “I was in shock, and I just had limited information to go on.
"I’m especially sorry to any people in the Muslim world that I offended. It was never my intention."
In a statement on Twitter, Wahl said the family will share the cause of death at a later time.
"The family will release a statement as to cause of death soon," he wrote. "I no longer suspect foul play. It was not [pulmonary embolism]."
Wahl's body was repatriated to the United States on Monday.