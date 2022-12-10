Grant Wahl's Wife Issues Statement After His Passing

Longtime American soccer writer Grant Wahl died suddenly while covering the Argentina-Netherlands match at the Qatar World Cup on Saturday.

He was 48 years old.

The sports world was shocked and heartbroken by Wahl's passing. On Saturday, U.S. Soccer released a statement on his death and offered condolences and support to his family.

Wahl's wife, Dr. Celine Gounder, responded to this statement with a message of her own.

"I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock," she wrote.

Wahl reportedly collapsed in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time. He received immediate treatment and was transported to a local hospital .

Earlier this week, Wahl described his symptoms as he dealt with a case of Bronchitis.

"My body finally broke down on me. Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you," Wahl wrote. "What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort. "I didn't have Covid (I test regularly here), but I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I'm already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno."

Our thoughts are with all those close to Wahl during this heartbreaking time.