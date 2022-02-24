The Spun

Grayson Allen on the court.

Former Duke Blue Devils star turned NBA guard Grayson Allen is now a taken man.

Allen, a guard for the Milwaukee Bucks, announced on Wednesday night that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Morgan Reid.

Reid, who played college soccer at Duke, previously played for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

“My forever person,” Allen wrote on Instagram.

Reid, who played soccer at Duke from 2014-17, shared the same caption on her Instagram post about the engagement.

Allen likely popped the question during the NBA All-Star Break.

The Bucks are 36-24 on the 2021-22 season, which resumes play later this week.

