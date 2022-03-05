Grayson Allen Reacts To Getting Booed By NBA Fans

Grayson Allen is no stranger to playing the villain. He was one of the most hated players in college basketball when he attended Duke. That reputation has since made its way to the NBA.

Allen came under fire earlier this season for his flagrant 2 foul on Alex Caruso that left Caruso injured. He was suspended by the NBA for one game, as a result.

For the first time since the dirty foul, Allen and the Bucks played the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. The former Duke star was greeted with loud boos when he checked into the game. That wasn’t all, though.

Bulls fans continued booing Allen every time he touched the ball.

Allen wasn’t fazed by the boos, however. He put the Bulls’ fan base on blast after the game.

“That was weak,” Allen said regarding the crowd boos. “I’ve had way worse in college.

Wow. Talk about throwing gasoline on the fire. Grayson Allen has quickly become the Bulls’ most hated player. We wouldn’t be surprised if Allen welcomes it.

Allen had a tendency in college to play on the dirtier side and set off opposing fan bases. It seemed to light a fire in him, and is doing the same at the NBA level.