College Football Star Quarterback Grayson McCall Left Bowl Game After Injury

HUNTINGTON, WV - OCTOBER 29, 2022: Grayson McCall #10 of the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers looks on during the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Huntington, West Virginia. (Photo by Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was forced into the locker room with an injury during the first half of Tuesday night's Birmingham Bowl matchup against East Carolina.

McCall took a huge hit as he tumbled into the end zone for the Chanticleer's second touchdown of the night — landing directly on his head.

McCall, a three-time Sun Belt player of the year, announced his decision to enter the transfer portal earlier this year, meaning this could be his final game with Coastal Carolina.

His fourth season with the Chanticleers was excellent, but it still doesn't top the incredible stats he put up in 2021. Last year, the star signal caller notched 2,873 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions — leading his team to a Cure Bowl win overt Northern Illinois.

Junior backup Jarrett Guest has stepped in for McCall to close out the half.

Stay tuned for an update on McCall's status.