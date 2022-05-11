Green Bay Packers Cut Wide Receiver On Wednesday

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers retooled their wide receivers room in a major way this offseason, trading Davante Adams to the Raiders while picking up several receivers in free agency and the draft.

But it appears that one wide receiver won't be joining the Packers in training camp for a chance to make the final roster.

On Wednesday, the Packers claimed tight end Eli Wolf off waivers from the Colts. In a corresponding move, the Packers waived wide receiver Chris Blair, reducing the number of wide receivers on the team to 10.

Blair went undrafted out of Alcorn State in 2020. In his final year at Alcorn State, Blair averaged 21.2 yards per reception for 931 yards and seven touchdowns. He had a career-high 150 receiving yards in the 2019 Celebration Bowl - his final college game.

He joined the Packers in 2021 but never played in a game for them.

The Green Bay Packers may not have made a one-for-one trade to bring in a replacement for Davante Adams. But what they may lack in quality they've made up for in quantity.

Green Bay added Sammy Watkins in free agency, then added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft before adding one more receiver as a UDFA.

Now they find themselves with a glut of receivers heading into the summer.

With over 20 offensive skill position players currently on their roster, the Green Bay Packers are going to have to make some hard cuts at some point down the line.

For Chris Blair, that hard cut came before training camp could begin.