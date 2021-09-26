Green Bay Packers Lose Notable Starter To Illness

The Green Bay Packers will be without a notable starter on defense tonight.

Green Bay announced on Sunday afternoon that veteran defensive back Kevin King has been added to the OUT list for Sunday night’s game.

King, 26, is dealing with an illness, according to the team.

“Kevin King (illness) has been added to the injury report & is OUT for tonight’s game against San Francisco,” the Packers announced on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers are set to play the 49ers on Sunday Night Football this evening. It’s a notable game for Aaron Rodgers, who reportedly wanted to be traded to San Francisco earlier this offseason.

From the NFL Network’s report:

That the 49ers happen to be the opponent, is noteworthy. When Rodgers mulled an exit from Green Bay this offseason, amid frustration with the team’s front office among other reasons, San Francisco was a key figure. Sources say that the 49ers were Rodgers’ top choice when it came to a new destination. And when the 49ers made their phone call to coach Matt LaFleur, it was done because they got word that Rodgers was more than into it.

Green Bay and San Francisco are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. The game will air on NBC.