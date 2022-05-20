Green Bay Packers Release Veteran Kicker

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have released kicker J.J. Molson.

General manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Friday, per Packers.com.

Molson spent the last few weeks of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season on the Packers' practice squad. Before joining the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2020, he notched an solid four-year collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins (2016-19).

The Packers are heading into their 16th straight season with veteran kicker Mason Crosby. This past season, the 37-year-old place kicker notched a career-low field goal percentage of 73.5 — missing nine kicks (25/34). He went 49/51 on extra points.

Recently-hired Green Bay special teams coach Rich Bisaccia will hold a kicking competition between Crosby and the the team's lone remaining backup, Dominik Eberle, later this offseason.