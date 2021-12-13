Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction.

Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of backup QB Jordan Love being placed on the COVID list.

The 27-year-old signal-caller was drafted in the seventh round of 2018 NFL Draft out of LSU by the New England Patriots. Since 2018, Etling has signed with the Atlanta Falcons. And had brief practice squad pit stops in Seattle, Minnesota and Denver.

Danny Etling transferred to the Tigers from Purdue in 2016. The following season, he put up respectable numbers behind center in the bayou. In 13 games in 2017, Etling completed 60-percent of his passes for 2,463 yards and 16 touchdowns to just two interceptions.

The move to waive Etling should signal Jordan Love’s return from the Packers’ Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Love was drafted to be the heir-apparent to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, but A-Rod’s play hasn’t tailed off in the slightest. Making for a bit of an awkward situation inside the facility.

In one career start, Love went 19-34 for 190 yards with a TD and INT each. The start came in Week 9 when Rodgers was placed on the COVID list after violating the NFL’s protocols.