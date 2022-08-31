Green Bay Packers Reportedly Signing Veteran Safety

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NFL teams are tweaking their 53-man rosters via the waiver wire to finalize things ahead of Week 1. One veteran safety has found a new home with the Green Bay Packers as a result.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing veteran safety Rudy Ford to a contract. Ford is a five-year veteran who has played for three teams but was let go by the Jacksonville Jaguar earlier this week.

2021 was actually Ford's best season. He played 15 games, starting four, and finished as one of the team's leading tacklers.

Ford had 53 tackles, one tackle for loss and two QB hits along with one interception and three passes defended.

Rudy Ford will most likely be a major contributor on special teams if he doesn't slot in at defense. He's played the majority of his NFL career on special teams, but injuries have ended his season abruptly in several of his previous seasons.

Ford was a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Auburn in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Cardinals traded him to the Eagles right before the 2019 season and he played two years in Philadelphia before becoming a free agent.

Ford now has a golden opportunity to make it on a team that is expected to contend for the Super Bowl in 2022.