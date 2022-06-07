Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Didn't Show Up This Week

While Aaron Rodgers has been using his time at minicamp to get to know his new Packers receivers, its a familiar face that's been missing from Green Bay's facilities.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard, who has yet to sign his restricted free agency tender, has not been in attendance for the Packers mandatory minicamp this week.

But although the offseason work is tagged as "mandatory," Lazard isn't technically breaking any team rules since he hasn't signed yet.

The deadline to sign an offer sheet has come and gone, so if Lazard wants to play for the Packers this season, the 26-year-old will either have to sign his tender, or a different deal.

That is, if Green Bay doesn't decide to trade him.

In a statement from Lazard's agent, the 6-foot-5 receiver is all-in on bringing a Lombardi back to Titletown.

Allen’s total focus is on having the best possible season he can have as a player and helping the Packers win the Lombardi Trophy. Everything he is doing is to further those objectives.

Should Lazard agree to the tender, the former undrafted free agent will make about $4 million and hit unrestricted free agency next offseason.