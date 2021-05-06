Green Bay Restaurant Has An Offer For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers organization is scrambling to keep disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers around heading into next season. And from the looks of things, loyal Cheesehead fans are pitching in on those efforts as well.

A local sports bar in Green Bay called Mr. Brews Taphouse is doing everything it can to get the superstar quarterback to stay in town — offering Rodgers and his fiancée Shailene Woodley free beer and food for life if he returns to the team next season.

“Seriously, we can’t let Aaron go,” Founder and CEO of Mr. Brews Steve Day said in a release, per the Green Bay Press Gazette. “No way, no how. Not only is he coming off yet another MVP season but he is the face of our beloved franchise.

“We can offer him and Shailene a delicious meal and great brews whenever they like. Come on, Aaron, please stay.”

Coming off his 16th season in Green Bay, tensions between the reigning league MVP and the Packers seem to have reached a boiling point. After a slow culmination of conflicts continued to build over the past few seasons (ie. drafting of Jordan Love, failed contract negotiations), Rodgers has reportedly become “so disgruntled” with the organization that he no longer wants to return in 2021.

With the kind of offers the team has reportedly made to get their QB to stay in Green Bay, some free burgers and beer likely won’t push the three-time NFL MVP over the edge. According to reports from Bob McGinn of The Athletic yesterday, GM Brian Gutekunst and the front office have offered Rodgers a deal that would make him the highest-paid QB in the league.

Failing to accept this deal so far, Rodgers’ future in Green Bay is clearly about more than money and free food.