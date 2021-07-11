The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Greg Hardy Getting Knocked Out

UFC fighter Greg Hardy on Saturday night.SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Greg Hardy fights Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Former NFL player turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy had a rough evening at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

Hardy, 32, did not last in the octagon for very long. The former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa roughly one minute into their fight.

The National Football League parted ways with Hardy following his domestic violence allegations that surfaced in 2014. He played one game for the Panthers that season and then 12 for the Cowboys in 2015. However, he’s been out of the league since.

Hardy has been a part of the MMA world for a couple of years. Saturday night was a rough one, though, with many sports fans enjoying the knockout.

Many sports fans took to Twitter to relish in Hardy’s knockout.

Even longtime NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III enjoyed it.

“This man just shot gunned a beer out of a shoe after knocking out Greg Hardy for women everywhere,” the veteran NFL quarterback tweeted.

Hardy fell to 7-4 in his MMA career with the loss on Saturday night, while Tuivasa improved to 13-3 with the victory.


