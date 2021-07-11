Sports World Reacts To Greg Hardy Getting Knocked Out

Former NFL player turned MMA fighter Greg Hardy had a rough evening at UFC 264 on Saturday night.

Hardy, 32, did not last in the octagon for very long. The former Dallas Cowboys pass rusher, who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015, was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa roughly one minute into their fight.

The National Football League parted ways with Hardy following his domestic violence allegations that surfaced in 2014. He played one game for the Panthers that season and then 12 for the Cowboys in 2015. However, he’s been out of the league since.

Hardy has been a part of the MMA world for a couple of years. Saturday night was a rough one, though, with many sports fans enjoying the knockout.

Many sports fans took to Twitter to relish in Hardy’s knockout.

Imagine being a domestic abuser and then getting knocked out by a chubby guy who walked out to the Spice Girls “Wannabe.” That’s Greg Hardy. lulz — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) July 11, 2021

Tai Tuivasa just walked out to Spice Girls, knocked out Greg Hardy, and then drank a beer out of a shoe on the wall of the octagon. My god that’s a hard one for anybody to follow. #UFC264 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) July 11, 2021

Watching Greg Hardy get his ass kicked never gets old. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 11, 2021

Even longtime NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III enjoyed it.

“This man just shot gunned a beer out of a shoe after knocking out Greg Hardy for women everywhere,” the veteran NFL quarterback tweeted.

This man just shot gunned a beer out of a shoe after knocking out Greg Hardy for women everywhere — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 11, 2021

Hardy fell to 7-4 in his MMA career with the loss on Saturday night, while Tuivasa improved to 13-3 with the victory.