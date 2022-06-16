Greg Hardy Reportedly Signs With New Mixed Martial Arts League

SUNRISE, FLORIDA - APRIL 27: Greg Hardy fights Dmitrii Smoliakov of Russia during their heavyweight bout at UFC Fight Night at BB&T Center on April 27, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After playing out his UFC contract, former Pro Bowl defensive end Greg Hardy is determined to continue his MMA career.

On Thursday, ESPN reported that Hardy signed a deal with a new promotion. Per the report, he's agreed to a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

"I'm back and ready to knock everyone out in the baddest promotion there is," Hardy said in a statement. "Everyone knows I can knock people out, and that's what I'm planning on doing. I can't wait to take the gloves off and rumble for BKFC."

Hardy is 7-5 (1 NC) for his MMA career with six of those wins coming by knockout. But his UFC career ended on a three-match losing streak, during which he was knocked out three times - including twice in the first round.

Greg Hardy was effectively exiled from the NFL after the 2015 season following a domestic violence incident and a number of other previous incidents.

In his prime, however, Hardy was one of the NFL's elite pass rushers. Between 2012 and 2013 as a member of the Carolina Panthers he recorded 26.0 sacks, earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2013.

But in 2014 he was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List during the season and never played for the Panthers again.

The Dallas Cowboys gave Hardy another chance in 2015, signing him to an $11 million deal. They got 12 games out of him but chose not to re-sign him afterwards.

Hardy tried his hand at The Spring League and the American Arena League before switching to MMA.

Will Greg Hardy find any success in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship?