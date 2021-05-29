Greg Jennings Shares Brutally Honest Comment On Aaron Rodgers

Greg Jennings played with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay from 2006-12.

The former Packers star wide receiver helped the franchise win the Super Bowl in 2011. Green Bay had a lot of overall success thanks in part to Jennings’ performance at wide receiver.

This week, Jennings appeared on Michael Irvin’s podcast to discuss the ongoing situation with Rodgers and the Packers.

Jennings admitted that he has been unable to develop a good relationship with Rodgers.

“I’ve tried. I’ve tried when I called my first game in Green Bay, I tried over social media, in DM, I’ve tried even in person I ran into him at a Bucks game about three years ago, playoff game and he was there. And I reached over and tapped him on the shoulder, and that experience I’m not going to go into, but it was like I knew by his response it was like okay he has to defend himself right now, and I wasn’t coming to attack him. I was just coming to say what’s up man, like I’ve been texting you. And you know, I get it. When I reflect on it, being a realist, what I said, regardless if it was true or not, it hurt. Because of our relationship. It hurt. And so when you’ve hurt somebody, now you’re on their time clock as far as when their willing to repair that, IF they’re willing to repair it… And so, you know what, until God takes my last breath, I will always continue to try. Period, because I know what I did was… was not… it wasn’t right. Period. It wasn’t right. And I’ve apologized to him personally, publicly…” Jennings said.

Jennings has criticized Rodgers for his leadership ability in previous articles.

“It bothers me that every time there’s an article, it’s the same two people,” Rodgers said back in 2019. “And if it’s not an article about me, do you ever hear their names anywhere else? At what point do you move on? You talk about me being sensitive and petty? At what point do you move on or stop telling the same stories?”

Hopefully the relationship can be mended at some point.