Greg McDermott Reveals He Offered To Resign From Creighton

Creighton head basketball coach Greg McDermott made plenty of negative headlines after using some racially insensitive language in the postgame locker room earlier this week.

In addition to his previously made apology, the Blue Jays’ long-time head coach said he also offered to resign from the program. During Creighton’s pregame radio show prior to a 72-60 loss against No. 10 Villanova on Wednesday night, McDermott said he had to make sure the team still wanted him to coach after his terrible mistake.

He said he saw the “pain on their faces” and apologized for “distraction that I brought to this team for the choice that I made.” Despite his self-proclaimed “awful mistake” the program has elected to keep McDermott at the helm.

After a disappointing loss to Xavier on Saturday, the white coach used some pretty shocking language when speaking to his team with a large percentage of Black players. In an attempt to bring his team together, he did just the opposite: “Guys, we got to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can’t have anybody leave the plantation.”

Getting ahead of any negative press, McDermott took to Twitter to express his apologies.

“I immediately recognized my egregious mistake and quickly addressed my use of such insensitive words with the team,” the coach wrote in a statement. “I have never used that analogy and it is not indicative of who I am as a person or as a coach. I am deeply sorry.”

While McDermott remains the head coach of Creighton, this mistake may have caused some emendable rifts in the team.

After the statement was released, Black assistant coach Terrence Rencher took to Twitter to share a message of his own. He called McDermott’s words “dark” and “hurtful” in a detailed statement condemning this racially insensitive language.

Creighton has not announced any punishment for McDermott and says any sanctions will remain confidential.

“While an apology is a start, and while we believe this was out of character for Coach McDermott, in no way does it diminish the fact that his remark was hurtful to many and has absolutely no place in the Creighton community,” the program said in a statement. “We have offered our full and unconditional support to those affected by his words.”